Driver doing donuts damages Gloucester soccer fields

Gloucester police are investigating the third case of vandalism of soccer fields in the last year.

A person was caught doing donuts in their car on the fields at Magnolia Woods Recreational Area this week.

Gloucester Fishermen Youth Soccer shared photos that had been snapped of the person and car reportedly involved. A dark-colored sedan is seen parked on the soccer fields.

“We are one month away from our Fall season starting and our fields need to be taken care of so our children can play on them safely!” the league wrote on Facebook. “This is extremely frustrating that this happens all the time.”

Similar incidents occurred in March and last October, the league said, leaving a mess of the fields and requiring money and volunteer hours to fix.

“That’s really horrible. And there’s no need for it,” said Candice Pierce who visited the recreational area with her son Friday. “Think about other people before you do something stupid, really. I get it, kids are kids. But [there are] a lot of kids that depend on these fields to do summer sports and parents that pay for them.”

Gloucester police ask anyone with information to call them at 978-283-1212.

