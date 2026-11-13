Driver charged with OUI after crashing into Bolton police cruiser

BOLTON, Mass. — A driver was arrested and charged with OUI after police say they struck a cruiser Saturday.

Officers said they were on scene investigating a crash at 1:30 a.m. on Main Street when they saw a vehicle driving toward a police cruiser.

Police said the vehicle drove directly at the cruiser and crashed.

Officers arrested the driver, who was not identified. They were charged with operating under the influence of liquor, second offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

According to police, no one was injured.

Bolton police reminded drivers to slow down and use caution when approaching emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group