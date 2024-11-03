Driver charged in connection with deadly crash in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — A driver is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Methuen on Saturday morning.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, officers responded to a crash around 6:12 a.m., in the area of I-495N, north of Route 213 in Methuen.

Upon arrival, troopers located a pickup truck with heavy damage into a tree in the median with four occupants inside, with some trapped.

One occupant of the vehicle, a 37-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Another occupant of the vehicle, a 41-year-old male, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the DA, the driver of another vehicle that authorities say was involved in the fatal collision, Katrina Nguyen, 26, allegedly left the scene of the crash.

Nguyen later turned herself in at the Lawrence Police Department.

She has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene resulting in death, leaving the scene with personal injury, leaving the scene with property damage, and operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

Nguyen is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence Superior Court.

The names of the deceased vehicle occupants are not being released at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

