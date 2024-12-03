Driver charged in Braintree crash that injured three arraigned on drunk driving charges

An accused drunk driver was arraigned from his hospital bed Monday on charges relating to a Sunday morning Braintree crash in which three people were injured.

Ryan Gorman, 39, of Holbrook is accused of crashing head-on into an SUV on Union Street around 12:50 a.m. Sunday

All three victims were in the SUV. An 18-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV and a 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Gorman faces three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, driving negligently so as to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes.

Gorman posted $5,000 cash bail.

The crash remains under investigation by the Braintree Police, the Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

