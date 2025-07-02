Driver careens into Westboro house while suffering medical emergency, police say

WESTBORO, Mass. — A car drove into a Westboro house Wednesday, likely due to the driver behind the wheel suffering a medical emergency, police said.

Emergency personnel first responded to the crash on Milk Street shortly before noon when a 2015 Volvo XC60 left the roadway and hit a home, according to Westboro Police Chief Todd Minardi.

Police say the woman behind the wheel appeared to have a medical emergency, causing her to lose control of the car.

Town officials were called to look over the home and determine its structural integrity.

“Multiple Westborough Police Department units responded promptly to the scene, along with the Westborough Fire Department. The swift and coordinated response ensured that the situation was quickly stabilized, and the operator received the necessary medical attention,” Minardi said.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

