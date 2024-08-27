Driver arrested for going 125mph while drunk on NH highway, police say

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 100mph while drunk on Sunday night.

Tehya Patch, 20, of Farmington, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, driving under the influence of liquor, and reckless operation.

State Police say Patch was spotted by Trooper Lauren Hervieux around 11:47 p.m. on I-95S in Greenland traveling 113 mph in her 2017 Ford Fusion.

Trooper Hervieux pursued Patch southbound into the town of North Hampton, where she says Patch’s speed increased as she made a series of lane changes.

According to authorities, the trooper clocked Patch’s speed at 125mph.

Police issued a motor vehicle stop and she was arrested.

Patch was issued personal recognizance bail pending an appearance in Hampton District Court on September 12.

