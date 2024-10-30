Dracut man facing cruelty charge in brutal death of dog found covered in blood, feces

DRACUT, Mass. — A Dracut man is facing a charge of animal cruelty in the brutal death of his roommate’s dog, authorities announced Wednesday.

Anthony Segnini, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty in connection with an incident in December 2023 that led to the death of an eight-pound Yorkshire Terrier named Seamus, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Barlett.

Officers responding to a report of possible animal cruelty at a home on Sunset Road on Dec. 11, 2023, learned a resident had returned from work to find their dog unresponsive and covered in blood and feces, Barlett said in a news release.

The dog was rushed to Wignall Animal Hospital, where it was pronounced dead. A necropsy later revealed that the dog had suffered broken ribs, collapsed lungs, and a blunt-force trauma injury to the head.

Segnini, the dog owner’s roommate, was later identified as the suspected dog killer. He was indicted by a Middlesex grand jury in September and arraigned last week in Middlesex Superior Court.

Segnini was released on personal recognizance with conditions he stay away from the dog owner, have no unsupervised contact with animals, and not posses animals.

He is due back in court on Nov. 21, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group