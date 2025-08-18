Dr. Romit Bhattacharya: Survey shows fewer adults drinking alcohol for health reasons

A new Gallup survey reveals that more Americans are choosing to abstain from alcohol, coinciding with a growing belief that even moderate alcohol consumption poses health risks.

The survey highlights a shift in public perception regarding alcohol, with increasing numbers of people considering even moderate drinking to be potentially harmful to health.

This change in attitude is reflected in consumer trends, particularly among younger adults compared to older generations.

Dr. Rohit Bhattacharya, a cardiologist at the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, noted that the survey aligns with observations in his community.

“We’ve seen a growing concern about the health impacts of alcohol, even in moderation,” he said.

Dr. Bhattacharya highlighted the general health concerns associated with alcohol consumption, noting that even moderate drinking is increasingly viewed as a potential health risk.

The downward trend in alcohol consumption could have implications for the healthcare industry, potentially reducing the incidence of alcohol-related health issues and shifting focus to other areas of public health.

While alcohol consumption is decreasing, Dr. Bhattacharya expressed curiosity about whether adults are turning to other substances instead. However, specific details on this trend remain unclear.

Regarding the longevity of this trend, Dr. Bhattacharya speculated that it might continue as awareness of alcohol’s health risks grows.

“I think we’ll see this trend persist as more people prioritize their health,” he commented.

