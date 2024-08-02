DPH: High risk of EEE in some Plymouth County communities

Residents in some Plymouth County towns should be cautious this weekend, according to Massachusetts health officials.

The EEE risk level in Carver and Middleborough was raised to high after mosquitos samples tested positive for the disease in Abington, Middleborough, Wareham, and Whitman.

The risk level in Bridgewater, Lakeville, and Rochester was raised to moderate. Amesbury, Groveland, Halifax, Haverhill, Kingston, Merrimac, Newburyport, Plymouth, Plympton, Salisbury, Wareham, and West Newbury remain under a moderate risk warning.

“Summer is a time for people to be outside and enjoy themselves. We want people to have fun and keep themselves safe by being informed about where EEE is being found in mosquitoes,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “Everyone should take the recommended steps to prevent mosquito bites. We recommend that people in high-risk areas use mosquito repellents any time they are outside and consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning.”

“The mosquitoes that are most likely to spread EEE are most active between the hours of dusk and dawn,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown. “They are also more active during hot and humid weather. We all want to enjoy this last month of summer but also want people to take steps to be safe from mosquitoes.”

EEE was first detected in the Bay State from a sample collected from Carver in July.

Officials outline several ways for Mass residents to avoid mosquito bites:

When outdoors, wear insect repellent. Be aware that DEET products should not be used on infants under two months and in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three.

Look out for peak mosquito hours between dusk and dawn.

Clothing like long sleeves, long pants and socks can help keep mosquitoes off your skin

Drain standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs

Install or repair screen doors

