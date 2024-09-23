Dozens of people demanding justice for Sandra Birchmore

Dozens of people stood in the dreary weather, holding signs and waiving at cars, demanding justice for Sandra Birchmore, Saturday.

A former Stoughton cop is accused of killing her and staging it as a suicide.

Saturday people gathered at Cobbs Corner, where Sharon, Canton, and Stoughton meet.

“It’s important to stand out for what you believe in,” said Lorraine Hamilton, Canton, “We want justice for her and I think maybe by us being here one other child under her wings won’t get harmed.”

Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her apartment back in 2021. Former Stoughton Police Officer Matthew Farwell was indicted on charges last month that he strangled her. A Federal Indictment alleges the married father killed Birchmore while she was pregnant with his child and staged it as a suicide. Farwell is accused of grooming and sexually exploiting Birchmore as a teenager then continuing a sexual; relationship until her death.

“What happened to her is horrific and finally the FBI came in and did something about her case,” said Melissa Berry, “Justice for Sandra Birchmore” Facebook page.

Melissa Berry who goes by “Mizzy” talked to Boston 25 before Saturday’s stand out.

“From the the getgo I knew that Sandra was murdered and she needed someone to stand up for her,” she said.

Farwell is expected back in court next month. Prosecutors said if he’s indicted he could face the death penalty.

“They they need to put some laws in place about police officers when a police officer does something wrong a police officer in the area should not be on that case it should in front of a special prosecutor,” said Berry.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

