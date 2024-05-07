Dozens of MIT student suspensions ‘in process’ amid deadline to remove pro-Palestinian encampment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts Institute of Technology said in a statement Tuesday that dozens of student suspensions are “now in process” after Monday’s deadline to take down the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

MIT Chancellor Melissa Nobles wrote to remind students of the disciplinary consequences of disrupting the school’s campus.

“As a consequence of events that have already occurred, dozens of interim suspensions and referrals to the Committee on Discipline are now in process, in accordance with the outline described in yesterday’s letter from President Kornbluth,” said Nobles.

MIT’s president ordered all students to clear out the encampment by 2:30 PM Monday, citing safety concerns as this continues now for two weeks. The university also said students could face suspension if they don’t leave.

Most students left the encampments for a few hours, but then around 5:30 PM Monday, students broke down the barricades surrounding the encampment and reentered the area to create a human shield surrounding their tents.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests A passer-by, right, uses a mobile device to record a barrier with placards at an pro-Palestinian encampment of tents on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. Students at MIT set up the encampment to protest what they said was MIT's failure to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to cut ties to Israel's military. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

