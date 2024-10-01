Dozens of Massachusetts communities ranked among ‘best small cities’ in America for 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Many communities across Massachusetts were named in a new ranking of the top cities in the United States with populations of at least 25,000 people.

The personal-finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released its “2024 Best Small Cities in America” report, revealing which places “offer the best quality of life while remaining affordable.”

WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 45 key indicators of livability including housing costs, the quality of school systems, crime rate, the number of restaurants per capita, median household income, job growth, and average commute, among many others.

“Moving from a bustling metropolis to a small city could drastically cut down your cost of living. On top of that, the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions, and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said in the report. “While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas.”

Given the large sample of cities ranked in this study, WalletHub says it grouped cities by percentile with the 99th percentile representing the top one percent of small cities in America.

Lexington, Milton, Needham, and Arlington in Massachusetts all ranked among the top 20 small cities. Carmel, Indiana, was crowned the best small city in the nation.

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the 90s:

Lexington - 99 percentile

Milton - 99 percentile

Needham - 99 percentile

Arlington - 98 percentile

Newton - 98 percentile

Melrose - 98 percentile

Belmont - 97 percentile

Reading - 96 percentile

Randolph - 96 percentile

Wakefield - 95 percentile

Waltham - 94 percentile

Somerville - 94 percentile

Burlington - 93 percentile

Medford - 92 percentile

Brookline - 91 percentile

Dedham - 91 percentile

Salem - 90 percentile

Wellesley - 90 percentile

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the 80s:

Danvers

Woburn

Malden

Peabody

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the 70s:

Quincy

Marlboro

Beverly

Saugus

Framingham

Norwood

Gloucester

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the 60s:

Northampton

Leominster

Milford

Attleboro

Haverhill

Revere

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the 50s:

Pittsfield

Westfield

Everett

Fitchburg

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the 40s:

Taunton

Brockton

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the 30s:

Lynn

Lawrence

New Bedford

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the 20s:

Chicopee

Fall River

The following Mass. communities had percentiles in the teens and single digits:

Chelsea

Holyoke

