Dozens of dogs rescued from path of Tropical Storm Debby looking for homes in Massachusetts

SALEM, Mass. — MSPCA is taking in two dozen dogs from the path of Tropical Storm Debby in the hope of finding them new homes.

24 dogs from Charleston Animal Society (CAS) in North Charleston, South Carolina are being brought to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, just hours before the area is hit by Tropical Storm Debby, bringing possible record-setting rain and flooding.

“We have a natural disaster relief program, and we’re committed to jumping in to help, regardless of when these things strike, so when we heard about Debby, we knew needed to immediately pivot,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell vice president of animal protection.

The dogs range in age from five months to three years old and arrived in Salem on Wednesday and their care is expected to cost approximately $5,000.

MSPCA-Angell is asking anyone who is willing to donate to do so here.

“By bringing some of the dogs that were living at CAS up to Massachusetts now, we’re freeing up space the shelter needs to house dogs impacted by the storm, so they’re more likely to be reunited with their loving families,” added Keiley, noting that CAS will also use the additional space to bring in dogs from shelters in low country and coastal parts of South Carolina that are more likely to be impacted by flooding.

MSPCA-Angell will hold an emergency fee-waived adoptathon event beginning Wednesday, August 7, which will run through Sunday, August 11. The dogs brought from the south will be available after waiting through a 48-hour quarantine.

All dogs one and older will be available to adopt fee-free during open hours at all of the MSPCA’s shelters:

For more information on the adoptathon, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group