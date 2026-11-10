Dozens of chinchillas rescued from dire conditions now up for adoption in Mass.

The MSPCA-Angell is looking for adopters for over 60 chinchillas rescued from a commercial breeding facility in Ohio.

Staff said the nearly 1,000 chinchillas were removed by Humane World in October.

SPCA staff said the chinchillas were living in dire conditions.

MSPCA-Angell staff went to the Humane World facilities over two days and brought 63 chinchillas back to Massachusetts.

The chinchillas have been receiving medical care since arriving in Massachusetts. Staff said that many of the females appeared to be pregnant.

Several male chinchillas are ready for adoption now. The females will be available soon.

Anyone interested in adopting a chinchilla or donating to help offset the cost of their care is asked to visit the MSPCA website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group