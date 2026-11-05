Dozens of rescued chinchillas now up for adoption in Rhode Island

Over two dozen chinchillas rescued by the Rhode Island SPCA are now ready for adoption.

The animals were rescued from a commercial breeding facility in Ohio.

SPCA staff said over 900 chinchillas were living in dire conditions.

Inspectors at the facility identified 20 chinchillas in need of immediate veterinary care.

The Rhode Island SPCA said it is now looking for people to adopt them.

The MSPCA also took in 26 of the chinchillas. Staff said they were sent to the Northeast Animal Shelter and Nevins Farm in Methuen.

The organization is also seeking volunteers and donations while they are looking for homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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