Downed trees still an issue on Cape Cod after blizzard of 2026

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Residents on Cape Cod are still dealing with the historic blizzard’s aftermath.

Boston 25 tagged along with Lucas Carr, the president and CEO of Pathfinder Tree Service, to survey tree damage in Yarmouth on Monday.

The company is contracted by Yarmouth DPW to help navigate through the massive cleanup.

“Basically, what we’re seeing is what an aftermath would look like after a hurricane,” Carr said.

“Every house has a broken limb; most every other house has a fallen tree. Whether it’s on their yard, in their property, or falling into the street,” Carr said.

For now, Carr said it’s one street and neighborhood at a time.

Boston 25 reached out to Yarmouth’s town manager for comment on the community effort.

As for a timeline, this cleanup could take weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

