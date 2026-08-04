SHIRLEY, Mass. — Homeowners in Shirley are now picking up the aftermath left behind after storms ripped through neighborhoods on Monday.

Susan Baxter tells Boston 25 News she was in bed when she heard what sounded like a freight train.

Downed trees, debris part of aftermath left behind after storms in Shirley

Baxter says when she looked out of her window she observed chaos.

“There was this blast of noise at the window which I thought was gigantic hail and then it was just over and what I could see was a huge tree down across the front yard,” said Baxter.

“The American flag which we hang at the side garage door had flown up in front of the window by my grandson’s bedroom which is right up here, it flew up and over to the backyard and five minutes later my husband found it out on the street over here at the end of Benjamin Road,” said Baxter.

Flooding also tends to happen when storms like this roll through and it can be difficult to figure out how deep the water is.

You shouldn’t try to cross a flooded road. Drivers should turn around, find an alternate route and never drive around a road barrier.

Downed trees, debris part of aftermath left behind after storms in Shirley

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