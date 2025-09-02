Dorchester woman ingests fentanyl while being booked at police station on drug trafficking charges

BOSTON — A Dorchester woman ingested an unknown quantity of fentanyl while she was being booked at the police station on drug trafficking charges, police said Tuesday.

Cyndi Blount, 51, was then taken to a local hospital for treatment before she was returned to the District D-4 station, police said in a statement.

Blount faces multiple drug-related offenses after a directed patrol near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Monday, police said.

She is charged with distribution of Class B Drugs (Crack Cocaine), trafficking Class A Drugs (Fentanyl), trafficking Class B Drugs (Crack Cocaine) and distribution of Class B Drugs, 2nd and Subsequent Offense. She is expected to be arraigned on the charges in Boston Municipal Court.

At about 2:47 p.m. Monday, officers saw Blount conduct multiple hand-to-hand transactions believed to be drug sales, police said.

Other officers stopped a suspected buyer a short distance away on Massachusetts Avenue and recovered a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

Boston drug arrest (Boston Police)

Officers later approached Blount near 891 Massachusetts Ave. and placed her under arrest.

A search at the scene recovered two plastic bags containing suspected fentanyl.

Blount transported to the District D-4 station for booking.

In total, officers seized approximately 43 grams of fentanyl, 47 grams of crack cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency from Blount.

The seized fentanyl included 2 plastic bags (approx. 8 grams); 3 plastic bags (approx. 33 grams); and 1 plastic bag (approx. 2 grams).

The seized crack cocaine included loose rock (approx. 1 gram); 1 large plastic bag (approx. 29 grams); 1 medium plastic bag (approx. 17 grams); and a loose piece from a pant pocket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group