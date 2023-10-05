Dorchester mother demands answers after 4-year-old undressed on school bus

BOSTON — A Dorchester mother is demanding answers after she says her 4-year-old daughter ended up undressed on the back of a school bus.

Angela Thomason told Boston 25 News she was floored when she heard that a 9-year-old girl was “cleaning her child” in front of other kids.

She said she was told that several other 4th and 5th graders were assisting.

She described her mind spinning in circles after hearing the story from her daughter, who’s in kindergarten, and her 6-year-old daughter, who rides the same bus.

“She had an accident, and I guess this child took it upon herself to change her,” said Thomason. “She had wipes and used them. I just feel like that shouldn’t have happened.”

Thomason said she’s troubled by the fact that there wasn’t any adult intervention.

“I teach my kids that no one should touch you,” she said. “There should be someone on the bus watching.”

She reported the incident back on Friday after her kids’ bus ride home from Holmes Innovation School in Dorchester.

According to Thomason, she was originally told that she’d have to wait up to two weeks to see surveillance video.

“This is urgent. I need to know what happened,” she said. “I have to see my daughter’s reaction.”

Thomason has met with the school principal, the Office of Equity and the Interim Director of Transportation.

She told Boston 25 News on Wednesday that she received an email from the district informing her that the surveillance footage is ready to be reviewed.

She said she plans to go see it on Thursday.

Boston 25 News received the following statement from the Boston Public School District:

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance at Boston Public Schools. The district is actively committed to working with the affected family to address the incident. We take all allegations of misconduct with the utmost seriousness and are currently completing a thorough investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

