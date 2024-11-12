‘Don’t wait until the last minute’: Ready for the REAL ID deadline? Here’s what you need to know

BOSTON — The real deadline for the REAL ID is rapidly approaching.

The REAL ID law was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission. It was put in place to help prevent any type of similar terror attacks in the future.

“The hijackers back on 911 had more than 30 false ID cards,” said Dan Velez, TSA spokesperson for New England. “So with the REAL ID Act, what they’re trying to do is to make it so that people aren’t just using fraudulent IDs anytime they’re traveling, especially by plane.”

Valez said that while the implementation of the REAL ID has been delayed multiple times, this time, it’s for real.

“It will not be delayed again,” Valez said.

The REAL ID looks like your current driver’s license. The only difference is a star in the upper right corner. You will need the REAL ID if you use your license to travel by airplane. Travelers won’t get through security and possibly won’t get on a plane without the Real ID. The deadline is May 7th, 2025, just six months away.

Most passengers at Logan Airport are aware of the REAL ID, although many don’t have one yet. That’s why Massachusetts Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogivlie is trying to spread the word.

“So in Massachusetts, we have 55% compliance at this time, which is right in line with the national average at 56% nationally. So more work to be done,” said Ogilvie.

Ogilvie is leading the effort on the part of the Registry to raise awareness of the May 7, 2025, deadline and what is required to get the REAL ID.

“People think you can just walk in and do this transaction,” she said. “It’s not the case, however, as it does require a bit of effort on the part of Massachusetts residents.”

The first requirement is to book an appointment with the RMV. Next, you will need to collect several documents and bring them with you to confirm your lawful presence, like a birth certificate or passport. You will also need to document your social security number by using a non-laminated social security card or a paystub or W-2 form with your social security number. Finally, you will need two documents to prove your residency. Your current driver’s license, utility bills, tax bills, a mortgage or lease agreement and/or an insurance policy will suffice.

This link directs you to the RMV website which provides a checklist of all of the documentation you will need to get the REAL ID.

“It’s a call to action now,” said Ogilvie. “Prepare now, If you have a license or ID renewal that’s coming up, convert to the REAL ID at this point.”

Passengers can still get on an airplane by presenting an active passport to TSA agents. However, most Americans don’t bring a passport when flying domestically.

There is some suggestion the TSA might decide to phase in the REAL ID program as opposed to delaying it, but the agency isn’t sure what it would look like or how it would work. As of now, if you don’t have a REAL ID, and there is no phased-in approach by May 8th, 2025, the day after the deadline, you probably won’t be able to get on an airplane. “If there is no phased-in approach at that particular time, they will not be able to fly that day,” said the TSA’s Valez.

Registrar Ogilvie adds, “So that’s why don’t wait until the last minute if you have travel plans in May and you don’t have an active passport you really should get a REAL ID in Massachusetts.”

