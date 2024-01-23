Trump forecasts a ‘big loss’ for Haley in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump is predicting that former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will likely suffer a “big loss” in the first-in-the-nation Republican primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Speaking at a polling site Tuesday afternoon, Trump insisted Haley wasn’t a threat to his campaign and said she is free to continue challenging him for the GOP nomination.

“I don’t care if she stays in. Let her do whatever she wants,” he said. “It doesn’t matter.”

He said he wouldn’t comment on whether he’d spoken to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and whether he would consider him as his running mate. “I just can’t comment on that,” he said.

Trump also spoke with reporters about a “wildcard” aspect to the New Hampshire primaries, which allows unenrolled registered voters to cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries.

“You have people who could vote that aren’t Republicans,” said Trump. “What’s that all about? I mean, nobody ever saw anything like that. But I love this state. We’ve done well here before.”

The former president is looking for his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out the rest of the field with a commanding win in Iowa.

Haley, meanwhile, is seeking to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

