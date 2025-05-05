Dominican national arrested for transporting child porn after screening at Logan Airport, feds say

BOSTON — A Dominican national is facing a child pornography charge after his arrest following a screening at Logan International Airport over the weekend, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Jorge Junior Alvarez Rodriguez, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of transportation of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Law enforcement identified multiple files depicting children as young as four to seven years old on Alvarez Rodriguez’s phone, prosecutors allege.

Alvarez Rodriguez was slated to appear in federal court in Boston on Monday.

According to the charging documents, on Saturday, Alvarez Rodriguez was flagged for secondary screening when he arrived at Boston’s Logan Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Prosecutors allege that during a review of Alvarez Rodriguez’s cell phone, investigators found the files depicting child sexual abuse material.

If convicted of the charge of transportation of child pornography, Alvarez Rodriguez faces a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

