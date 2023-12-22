DOJ: Man who lived at residential daycare in West Bridgewater arrested on child porn charge

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man accused of owning several pornographic images and videos involving children while renting a room at a daycare on Wednesday morning.

Juan Levano, 23, of West Bridgewater, is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography.

Federal investigators say an internet-based communications application made for the use of trafficking child pornography identified Levano as a user of the platform. He allegedly belonged to at least two groups where child pornography was disseminated.

Levano rented a room at a home at Brooks Place in West Bridgewater, which is a registered daycare, according to the Department of Justice. Both Levano and the daycare’s owner reportedly denied that he had any contact with the children or worked at the daycare.

“It’s very disturbing that this is even happening around here,” said Donna Burke a neighbor.

The state confirms the daycare’s owner agreed to close its doors after Levano was charged with possession of child pornography.

“That’s like the worst thing innocent children and you’re preying on them, that’s sad,” said Burke.

According to charging documents, Levano possessed more than 100 videos and imagery of children ranging from infancy to 13 years old, which were stored on his phone. A search warrant was executed at his residence, where investigators seized his phone and other electronic devices.

“Levano told agents that his collection included children as young as babies, but that he was primarily attracted to girls around 12 or 13 years of age,” said a federal agent in court paperwork obtained by Boston 25. “Levano told agents that he rents a room at the SUBJECT PREMISES and does not work at the residential daycare or have contact with the children who attend it, which was confirmed by the owner.”

The house is a licensed facility for a daycare center with a maximum capacity of 10 children. A state website says Rosalinda’s daycare was first licensed in 2008.

Levano remains in federal custody following an appearance in federal court on Thursday.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $ 250,000.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

