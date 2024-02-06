DOJ: Former FedEx driver sentenced to 6 days in prison for selling guns he stole from packages

BOSTON — A Middleborough truck driver was sentenced to six days in prison and three years supervised release on Friday for stealing and selling three guns from packages he was responsible for delivering.

40-year-old Frank P. O’Toole was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley after pleading guilty to two counts of possession or sale of a stolen firearm on June 16, 2023.

O’Toole was a FedEx delivery truck driver at a facility in Middleborough, where between October 2021 and June 2022, he stole three packages containing two rifles and a shotgun that were sent from out-of-state, intended for a Federal Firearms Licensee. The Department of Justice says O’Toole subsequently sold the guns to an undercover agent on two separate occasions on August 9, 2022, and August 12, 2022.

In addition to the three years of supervised release, O’Toole was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

The government recommended a 10-month prison sentence, according to authorities.

