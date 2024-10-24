Dogwalker ‘possibly’ attacked by coyote in Brockton, officials say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after an apparent coyote attack on a dog walker Monday night.

According to Brockton Animal Control, a person walking their dog around 5 p.m. on Woodland Avenue was “possibly” attacked by a coyote.

It is unclear if either the dogwalker or pooch were injured during the encounter.

Officers say they were unable to locate the coyote in question.

“We want to advise citizens to be vigilant when walking around dusk and dawn, these are the times that these animals are more active,” Animal Control wrote in a social media post.

