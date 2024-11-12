BOSTON — The dog shot by police after attacking two people in Dorchester has died.

According to police, officers say they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a dog attacking people in the area of 77 Dakota Street.

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries stemming from the attack. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials say one of the officers responding to the scene shot the dog. The dog died a short time later.

Animal control also responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

