Police: Officer shoots dog who attacked, hospitalized two people in Dorchester

BOSTON — Officers shot a dog Monday night they say attacked two people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

According to police, they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a dog attacking people in the area of 77 Dakota Street.

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries stemming from the attack. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials say one of the officers responding to the scene shot the dog. The status of the dog as well as its breed was not immediately known.

Animal control responded to the scene and is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

