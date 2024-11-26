Dog rescued from over 20-ft well in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A dog is back home safe after being rescued from a 20-ft well in Middleboro.

Members of the Brockton Fire Department and the Plymouth County Tech Rescue team helped pull the pup out of a well over 20 feet deep in Middleboro Sunday night.

Despite the fall, the dog did not suffer any serious injuries.

It is unknown how the dog fell into the well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

