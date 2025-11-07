Officials rescue dog from inside the Ted Williams Tunnel

BOSTON — It’s a happy ending for a dog that found itself in a very dangerous situation, Thursday morning.

The Massachusetts State Police responded to the East Boston side of the Ted Williams Tunnel around 8 a.m., for reports of dog walking inside the tunnel.

In video released by MassDOT, the dog can be seen walking on the roadway. At least one vehicle appears to swerve as it approaches the dog.

Massachusetts State Police rescue dog from Ted Williams Tunnel

Eventually a state trooper blocks traffic in tunnel and the dog makes its way into the trooper’s vehicle.

The dog was uninjured, according to officials.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group