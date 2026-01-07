Dog rescued after falling through ice on Cape Cod pond

CHATHAM, Mass. — A Golden Retriever that ventured out onto a frozen Cape Cod pond and fell through is back safe on dry land after being rescued by firefighters.

When firefighters responded to Goose Pond in Chatham around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the dog’s owner said he had let his pooch, also named “Goose” out 15 minutes prior.

Firefighters saw that the dog was managing to keep her head and front paws above the ice.

Firefighters rescued Goose and brought her back to shore within minutes.

Goose was cold and tired but showed no signs of severe distress, fire officials say.

Firefighter advised Goose’s owner to reach out to her veterinarian for a follow-up.

“While this incident had a successful outcome, this serves as an important reminder that ice on ponds can be extremely dangerous. In this case, the ice was several inches thick immediately adjacent to where Goose fell through,” the Chatham Fire Department said. “Goose’s owner did the exact right thing in this situation by calling 911 and resisting the urge to go on the ice himself. Additionally, he ensured responders were made aware of the best access point and made sure someone maintained a visual of Goose at all times while awaiting the arrival of rescue personnel.”

