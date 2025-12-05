Dog rescued after falling through ice in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — Firefighters in Andover worked to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Andover.

The incident happened Friday morning at a pond off of Holt Road, according to the Andover Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a dog that had fallen through the ice. Firefighters put on water rescue suits and deployed a water craft to rescue the dog, officials say.

The department posted photos showing members entering the water to get the dog.

In another photo, you can see the dog in the rescue craft being brought back to shore.

Andover Animal Control took the dog to an area animal hospital for evaluation, according to officials.

