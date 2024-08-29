Dog missing for months walks from NH home to old Mass. home after fireworks scare

TOWNSEND, Mass. — In a happenstance that reads like a 90s movie script, a dog was reunited with her owners on Wednesday after being missing for months, even walking across state lines.

According to Missing Dogs Massachusetts, Millie, a Lhasa Apso, was reported missing on July 4 from her home in Mason, New Hampshire after becoming spooked by fireworks.

Almost two months later, she was spotted near her old home in Townsend, Massachusetts, where she lived two years prior.

The 7.2-mile journey for the small dog left her dirty and in desperate need of a haircut.

After Millie eventually settled into one area, Townsend Animal Control Officer Mary Letourneau was able to trap her.

The pooch was evaluated for injuries and after a quick haircut and bath, was reunited with her owners.

