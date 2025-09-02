Dog killed, another dog, person hurt in house explosion in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A family dog has died and another dog and person were seriously hurt following a house explosion that rocked a Dartmouth neighborhood on Tuesday, police said.

One resident who suffered burns was taken by ambulance to a Rhode Island hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening, Police Chief Brian Levesque said in a statement.

Three dogs were inside the home at the time of the explosion.

One dog was later determined to be dead at the scene, Levesque said. Another was taken to a veterinarian for emergency treatment. A third dog was found uninjured on Tuesday morning after the pet initially went missing.

At 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, police received multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion at a home at 20 Sagamore Drive.

When emergency crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions and explosions from the garage of the house, Levesque said.

All residents had evacuated from the home before first responders arrived.

State Police Bomb Squad technicians responded to assess the scene for any hazards that could have contributed to the explosion, Levesque said.

An investigation is ongoing into the origin and cause of the explosion.

Dartmouth Police and Fire and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Two Dartmouth Fire engines and one ladder company responded, along with engine companies from Dartmouth Fire Districts 2 and 3.

