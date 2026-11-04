Dog dies, five displaced after outdoor fire spreads to Orange home

ORANGE, Mass. — One person was rushed to the hospital and a dog died after a fire broke out at a home in Orange on Tuesday night.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Packard Road. Video from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke shooting from the roof.

While responding, crews received reports of occupants trapped inside the residence who were unable to escape. A man was eventually removed from the home by a neighboring resident and transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

The Orange Fire Department said due to the rural location, no fire hydrants, and extended travel distances for responding resources, establishing a water supply presented challenges during the initial minutes of firefighting operations.

Crews were also removed from the building as conditions deteriorated quickly.

A preliminary investigation determined that an unattended and uncontained outdoor fire on the property spread to a nearby small shed before it eventually extended to the residence.

One dog died, and five adults were displaced. The residence also did not have functioning smoke alarms, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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