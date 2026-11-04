1 hospitalized after fire tears through Orange home

ORANGE, Mass. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Orange on Tuesday night.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Packard Road. Video from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke shooting from the roof.

The Orange fire chief told the Greenfield Recorder that the victim suffered smoke inhalation.

The victim’s current condition was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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