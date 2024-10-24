Does this East Boston home have the spookiest Halloween display? Take a look, if you dare

BOSTON — To say that Jimmy Magnasco goes all out to celebrate Halloween is an understatement.

Every year, the East Boston resident has hundreds of people flock to his East Boston neighborhood, where they are spooked by some of the scariest images he puts up for all to see.

And we’re talking really, really scary stuff. Last year, he dubbed the display “Nightmare on Moore Street” in a frightful video on Facebook.

“Every day we add something new in unique ways, such as mounting a spider on the side of my house or putting a UFO floating above my roof,” Magnasco said in an email to Boston 25 on Tuesday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 East Boston Halloween display (James Magnasco)

His annual displays on Moore Street around Halloween are so popular, he usually takes the entire month to get ready for the big night on All Hallows’ Eve.

“We typically get 300-400 people that come by every year, but this year is the most we’ve ever done, so we’re hoping to have a lot more people visit,” he said.

“It usually takes the whole month of October to fully decorate my house with my family, but in the end it’s all worth it to celebrate Halloween with my neighborhood,” he said.

“It really is something that you need to see in person, especially at night!” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group