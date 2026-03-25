Doctor indicted on additional rape, assault charges set to be arraigned

A doctor charged with rape and sexual assault is set to be arraigned on new charges.

Dr. Derrick Todd is accused of sexually assaulting 13 women while he worked as a rheumatologist and primary care physician at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham between 2021 and 2023.

Todd allegedly had his patients undergo unnecessary and prolonged breast and pelvic examinations. Todd also lacked proper training and certification for many procedures, according to Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

The DA says Todd disguised his assaults as medical procedures.

Mass General Brigham says they reported the doctor to the police and have cooperated with the investigation.

The alleged victims were between 20 and 60 years old.

In January 2025, Todd was charged with two counts of rape after prosecutors accused him of assaulting two of his patients in December 2022 and June 2023 during the course of medical examinations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group