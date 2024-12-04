DiZoglio says Legislative audit law kicks in Thursday but Galvin says not so fast

Auditor Diana DiZoglio claimed Wednesday the voter law giving her office explicit authority to audit the Legislature will take effect Thursday.

“This law does take effect tomorrow,” DiZoglio said at a press conference with the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance and Act on Mass.

The presser came a day ahead of the one-month anniversary of the election where voters overwhelmingly supported Question 1.

A poster in her office displayed in large print language from the constitution that states approved ballot measures “shall take effect in thirty days after such state election.”

Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office says successful ballot questions do not take effect until 30 days after election results are certified by the governor and Governor’s Council, a process that’s slated to unfold later Wednesday. That would mean Question 1 takes effect on Jan. 3.

Ballot questions can only take effect sooner if their language sets an earlier effective date.

