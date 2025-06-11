District leaders address bullying concerns at Peabody schools weeks after death of 14-year-old

PEABODY, Mass. — The Peabody School Committee addressed bullying concerns from both students and parents nearly a month after a student took his own life after allegedly being bullied at school.

An emotional meeting was held on Tuesday when the family of 14-year-old Jason Bernard shared their story to district leaders and the community.

Jason was a student at the Higgins Middle School and his family tells Boston25 News he was the victim of bullying before taking his own life.

“The cost of inaction is far too high, and irreversible,” Jason’s sister, Cely Rosario, said. “Jason is no longer with us...he has taken his own life as a result of relentless bullying both in person and online.”

Since Jason’s death, the Bernard family has been calling for changes in the district.

Dozens of parents have come forward, voicing similar concerns.

“Bullying is a gigantic problem in our district, it’s been swept under the rug for far too long,” Liz mover said.

For the first time since Jason’s death, Peabody Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Josh Vadala addressed the issue of bullying.

“There’s much work to be done to heal as a community and the need to come together as a community and really make some relevant change,” he said.

Dr. Vadala presented the district’s bullying policy and prevention plan, laying out several programs already in place, including annual staff training.

He also showed parents how to officially file a report.

But Dr. Vadala says after hearing from families over the last few weeks, he admits works need to be done to better implement the anti-bullying policies.

“The laws are around preventing bullying and addressing bullies, but I don’t think we’re doing enough for the targets of bullying and I think we need to do more for targets,” Dr. Vadala said. “I think there’s a missed opportunity in the law.”

Families like Jason’s say they’re ready to participate in any discussions on how to make real change to better protect students.

“It starts with your teachers and the guidance counselors and the parents – if they don’t understand the language or this program or the curriculum happening, then the work is not going to get done," Rosario said. “If it’s starting at school and the school’s not doing anything about it, then we’re going to lose another life.”

The superintendent says they’re adding more professional development and a community forum on the subject will be held soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

