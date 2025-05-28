District Attorney: Dorchester man indicted for fatal January stabbing in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Dorchester man has been indicted for a fatal Brockton stabbing back in January, the Plymouth County District Attorney announced.

19-year-old Jayden Fernandez was indicted on one count each of Murder and Armed Home Invasion. Fernandez was ordered to be held on bail after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree murder.

The incident occurred around 2 AM on January 4, when Brockton Police Officers were dispatched to 17 Foster Street after receiving reports of a man being stabbed.

Once on scene, first responders located a man, identified as 19-year-old Kyre Ambrose, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Ambrose was taken to a local hospital by a good Samaritan, where he later passed away from his injuries.

Members of the Brockton and Massachusetts State Police conducted an investigation. After watching surveillance footage from a local gas station, they developed probable cause to arrest Fernandez.

State police learned that Fernandez was being treated for a hand injury at Newton-Wellesley Hospital when he was taken into custody.

Fernandez is to be arraigned in Superior Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

