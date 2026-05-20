Distressed kite boarder rescued off North Shore beach, son credited with helping

NAHANT, Mass. — A kite boarder who was stranded off Long Beach in Nahant was rescued on Wednesday after first responders worked together.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. when the 11-year-old son of the kite boarder had asked a stranger to call 9-1-1 after it appeared that his father seemed to be in distress after not being able to climb back onto his board.

Those who responded to the scene included: Nahant Police and Fire departments, Swampscott Police and Fire departments, Massachusetts State Police, and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR)

Both the Swampscott and Nahant Fire Departments deployed watercrafts. Swampscott was the first to reach the 47-year-old East Boston man, who was pulled aboard the safety boat using a lifeline. There, Nahant’s waterboat met up with Swampscotts and took the man to shore.

“We’re very grateful for Swampscott Fire Department’s quick response to the call,” said Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim. “This was a very good example of a lot of agencies working together for a great outcome.”

The man was brought ashore around 12:47 p.m., had no injuries, and declined medical transport. Chief Antrim added that the man was just tired from the event and praised the man’s son, saying he “really did a great job, staying calm and calling for help.”

“His son was very calm and collected and a big part of why we were able to do our jobs so effectively,” said Nahant Police Lt. Stephen Shultz.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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