Discovery of possible WW1 era ordinance prompts response from Rockport authorities, MSP Bomb Squad

ROCKPORT, Mass. — The Rockport Police Department, alongside the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Rockport Fire Department, responded to the discovery of a World War 1-era ordnance device.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, an individual cleaning out a cottage on Cleaves Street discovered what appeared to be a decommissioned 75mm artillery shell.

Massachusetts Stae Police Bomb Squad was alerted to this and was quickly dispatched to the area, where they used x-ray analysis to observe the object, however the results were inconclusive.

For precautionary reasons, the Bomb Squad ordered a controlled detonation at the Rockport police gun range.

The detonation was completed successfully without incident, while the Rockport Fire Department, Rockport Fire Department Ambulance and Beauport Ambulance stood by as a precaution during the detonation

There are currently no ongoing threats to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group