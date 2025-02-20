State lawmakers pen letter to AG Campbell’s office for ‘status update’ in death of MSP recruit

NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. — It’s been 5 months since the death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died after a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy last year.

State lawmakers are now asking Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office for updates on their investigation.

State Senator Michael Moore (D-2nd Worcester District), Senator Robyn K. Kennedy (D-1st Worcester District), and Senator Peter J. Durant (R-Worcester and Hampshire District) sent a letter to Campbell’s office on Tuesday, saying in part that the Delgado-Garcia family deserves closure in the matter.

The lawmakers specifically requested information on the progress special prosecutor David Meier has made into the death investigation and for more timely updates.

“In the months since the death of Trooper Delgado-Garcia at the State Police Academy critical questions have remained unresolved,” the letter read. “At the same time, Trooper Delgado-Garcia’s family has patiently waited for answers to some of the hardest questions they will ever have to ask. Any information that you may be able to share related to the status of the investigation, the estimated duration of the investigation, and any preliminary factual findings would be deeply appreciated.”

Frustrated with lack of answers in the trooper’s death, a new billboard was erected in Foxborough in December calling for justice. It was paid for by LTL Media, an independent outlet.

The lawmakers letter says the Delgado-Garcia family has been very patient through this process.

“The final report of the special prosecutor and his team will provide valuable information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Trooper Delgado-Garcia,” the latter read. “As that final report is developed and finalized, interim status updates would help provide insight into the scope of that investigation, its progress, and its methodology. . It would also provide some comfort to Trooper Delgado-Garcia’s family.”

A spokesperson for Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s Office said, “We are unable to comment on ongoing investigations.”

On September 13, 2024, Delgado-Garcia, of the 90th Recruit Training Troop at the Academy in New Braintree was hospitalized following a “medical crisis” in a “defensive tactics training exercise” and later died, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.

The exercise was held in a boxing ring and sources familiar with the investigation say Delgado-Garcia was in the ring with someone else when he stumbled onto the mat but stood back up the fight was allowed to continue. He then collapsed following a blow to the head.

According to sources, Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth and a spinal injury. He was just weeks shy of graduating from the academy.

In October 2024, 25 Investigates attempted to get answers about the culture of the Massachusetts State Police Training Academy. Through an open records request, we asked for documented reasons why recruits leave the academy before their graduation, including their exit interviews.

Mass State Police responded with a fee assessment of $176, 431, just to review the records.

