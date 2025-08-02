Dine Out Boston returns for 2025 Summer season

BOSTON — Foodies, get excited, Dine Out Boston is returning for the 2025 Summer season.

Dine Out Boston’s 2025 Summer edition will last from August 3 through August 16.

Dine Out Boston offers visitors and locals the perfect opportunity to discover why Boston is one of the culinary capitals of the world.

Presented by Meet Boston, and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, this two-week culinary celebration features more than 175 participating restaurants, providing diners an opportunity to enjoy delicious deals at restaurants across Greater Boston.

“Summer is the perfect time to get out and enjoy specially priced menus in Greater Boston across a variety of cuisines, from Asian or Latin fare to French, Italian, seafood, tapas and sushi, said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston.

All participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well.

Restaurants select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus: lunch at $27, $32, or $36, and dinner at $41, $46, or $55.

Dine Out Boston includes a charitable auction component and this year’s beneficiary organizations are City Strings United and Community Work Services.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, click the link here.

