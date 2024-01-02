‘Difficult to say goodbye’: Beloved tavern on South Shore permanently closes its doors

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A beloved restaurant on the South Shore of Massachusetts permanently closed its doors just days after Christmas, leaving devoted customers heartbroken by the news.

Christian Ambrosi, the owner of the Mayflower Tavern at 2240 State Road in Plymouth, wrote last week in a Facebook post, “It’s with mixed emotions that I share some bittersweet news. After much consideration, I have accepted an offer to sell Mayflower Tavern, and as a result, the difficult decision to permanently close our doors.”

“The memories created within these walls will forever hold a cherished place in our hearts, Ambrosi added. “While it’s difficult to say goodbye, I want to focus on the positive memories and the camaraderie that has defined Mayflower Tavern.

Ambrosi thanked the countless customers who frequented his business over the years.

“As we close this chapter, please know that your presence and patronage have meant the world to us. Mayflower Tavern may be saying farewell, but the connections forged here will endure,” Ambrosi wrote. “Whether it’s at another local establishment or in the broader tapestry of life, I look forward to the possibility of reconnecting with the wonderful individuals who have made Mayflower Tavern a special place.”

Dozens who visited the restaurant over the years reacted on Facebook.

“My heart breaks for the end of this journey,” one person wrote in a comment. “Thank you for being an integral part of the community. We will truly miss the food, drinks, and laughs.”

Dear Family, Friends and community, It is with mixed emotions that I share some bittersweet news. After much... Posted by Mayflower Tavern on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group