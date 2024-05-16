‘Difficult decision’: Marian Manor nursing home in South Boston to close this summer

BOSTON — A nonprofit nursing and rehabilitation facility that has been a staple of South Boston for seven decades announced it’s closing its doors later this year.

On Wednesday, Marian Manor notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of their intention to close the current Dorchester Street location due in part to the growing demands for maintaining the building.

“Despite our best efforts to find a partner to redevelop the current location, we have been unable to create a plan that is financially viable given the challenges that all healthcare institutions currently face, including nursing shortages, skyrocketing real estate costs, and inflation,” a spokesperson for the nursing facility said in a statement. “Having exhausted every practical option, we have made the difficult decision to close Marian Manor as the aging building has come to the end of its useful life. On May 14, 2024, we notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of our intention to close the current location of Marian Manor.”

The manor is owned and operated by The Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, a religious institute based out of New York.

Historic Southie Nursing Home - Marian Manor - to close

Officials say a lack of sufficient public funding and available grants make both redevelopment and relocation proposals for the South Boston property nearly impossible.

“It is sad. It is really sad,” said Rene Fuertes whose mother went to live there a year ago and says she loves it. “It’s a wonderful facility, the staff is fabulous,” he said.

Current residents at the manor, in the meantime, will be relocated to another location of their choosing, including other facilities sponsored by the Carmelite Sisters. Staff will also have the opportunity to transfer to other facilities sponsored by the Carmelite Sisters.

“It’s been an awesome place. Bingo, little parties and a home away from home,” said 85-year-old Richard Bell as he choked back tears.

Bell’s 100-year-old mother-in-law lives at the nursing home and he says no matter where she goes he will visit her. “I guess wherever she’ll be I’ll travel,” said Bell.

The entire closing process is expected to take 120 days, according to authorities. The closure is planned for September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group