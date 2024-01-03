Did you feel it? An earthquake recorded in southern New Hampshire

LOUDON, NH — Did you feel it? An earthquake shook southern New Hampshire three days into the new year.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday. It was centered in Loudon off Old Shaker Road.

The population in Loudon is 559.

M 2.0 - 3 km WNW of Loudon, New Hampshire (USGS)

Wednesday’s quake is the second recorded one in NH in less than two weeks. On Dec. 22, a magnitude-2.7 earthquake centered in Concord shook around 11:15 p.m.

“They may be related as either a pair or a foreshock/aftershock,” said a USGS official.

There were no initial reports of any damage or injuries.

Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt roughly twice a year. The Boston area was damaged three times within 28 years in the middle 1700′s, according to USGS.

