Did you feel it? 3rd earthquake this week detected off coast of New England

YORK HARBOR, Maine — A third earthquake in a week was detected off the coast of New England Sunday morning.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.0-magnitude earthquake centered southeast of York Harbor, Maine, just north of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, around 7:57 a.m.

The epicenter of Sunday’s earthquake is located in about the same area as the 3.8-magnitude quake on Monday that was felt across New England.

Many Massachusetts residents reported strong rattling from Monday’s earthquake, saying it “sounded like a freight train.”

A second quake was also confirmed on Wednesday in the same general area as Monday’s around 3:15 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage from the earthquakes.

The most storied earthquake in Massachusetts history occurred about 4:30 a.m. on November 18, 1755, and it had an epicenter about 30 miles east of Cape Ann, according to the Northeast States Emergency Consortium.

According to Boston 25 Meteorologists most earthquakes under 2.5 are usually not felt by people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group