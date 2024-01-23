‘Did a double take’: Stunning photos show massive UFO-like cloud formation in sky over New Hampshire

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A rare lenticular cloud formation was spotted in the sky over New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

Photos shared by the Mount Washington Observatory and Boston 25 News viewer Michael Griffin showed the unique, UFO-shaped formation.

According to the Observatory, strong winds and westerly flow resulted in several standing lenticular clouds around the summit.

“Lenticular clouds form in the crests of gravity waves created by relatively stable, fast-moving air when it is forced up and over a mountain-oriented perpendicular to the wind direction,” the Observatory said in a Facebook post. “Typically, there are only one to two layers in a lenticular cloud, but the biggest one this afternoon had over seven!”

Griffin and the Observatory weren’t the only ones to capture images of the formation. Dozens of Facebook users posted their own photos.

The formation was also seen from Bretton Woods, Mount Willard, North Conway, Ossipee, as well as parts of Maine.

“I did a double take! I have seen pictures of this but never seen in person,” one person wrote on Facebook. “Awesome!”

