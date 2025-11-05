‘Devastating’: Witnesses describe crash on Route 1 in Norwood that killed 29-year-old man

NORWOOD, Mass. — A tragic crash on Route 1 in Norwood claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and left another man injured on Wednesday, prompting a major police response and hours-long road closure.

The crash happened under the Pendergast Circle overpass, where Boston 25 News crews observed a heavily damaged vehicle and debris scattered across both the highway and nearby grassy areas.

A white tent was placed over the wreckage for several hours before the medical examiner arrived to recover the body.

MassDOT had alerted drivers earlier in the day that Route 1 would be closed in both directions, but by late afternoon, traffic had resumed and was flowing normally.

A 47-year-old man was also involved in the crash and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the identities of either individual.

Witnesses described the scene as shocking and heartbreaking.

Anthony, who was riding his bike on the overpass at the time, said, “Honestly, it’s pretty devastating seeing somebody dead. It’s never a good thing.” He added that the incident serves as a reminder to stay vigilant on the roads.

Another witness, Aaron Myers, drove past the scene and said the crash “came as a shock.”

“It started branching out towards the far lane, but I don’t know how big it got when I was driving by.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

